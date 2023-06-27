NewsVideos
PM Modi Interacts With Students While Traveling In The Vande Bharat Express In Bhopal

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with school students onboard the Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on June 27. PM Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains at the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal today.

