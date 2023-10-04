trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670588
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi launches huge attack on Opposition over Caste Issue

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 07:07 AM IST
PM Modi Chhattisgarh LIVE News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding rallies at various places regarding the upcoming assembly elections. During the rally in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi took on the opposition and focused on many important issues, one of which was the war on caste. PM Modi said, 'The poor are the largest caste and population'
Follow Us

All Videos

BREAKING: Ruckus among TMC leaders in Krishi Bhawan - Leaders angry over not meeting Central
play icon1:39
BREAKING: Ruckus among TMC leaders in Krishi Bhawan - Leaders angry over not meeting Central
Bihar Breaking: Lalu Prasad Yadav's appearance in Land for job case, will be presented in Rouse Avenue Court today
play icon1:3
Bihar Breaking: Lalu Prasad Yadav's appearance in Land for job case, will be presented in Rouse Avenue Court today
Watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner
play icon11:43
Watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner
Justin Trudeau makes huge statement over India's action on Nijjar Case
play icon0:43
Justin Trudeau makes huge statement over India's action on Nijjar Case
Indian Army's big prepartion put China in tension!
play icon5:20
Indian Army's big prepartion put China in tension!

Trending Videos

BREAKING: Ruckus among TMC leaders in Krishi Bhawan - Leaders angry over not meeting Central
play icon1:39
BREAKING: Ruckus among TMC leaders in Krishi Bhawan - Leaders angry over not meeting Central
Bihar Breaking: Lalu Prasad Yadav's appearance in Land for job case, will be presented in Rouse Avenue Court today
play icon1:3
Bihar Breaking: Lalu Prasad Yadav's appearance in Land for job case, will be presented in Rouse Avenue Court today
Watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner
play icon11:43
Watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner
Justin Trudeau makes huge statement over India's action on Nijjar Case
play icon0:43
Justin Trudeau makes huge statement over India's action on Nijjar Case
Indian Army's big prepartion put China in tension!
play icon5:20
Indian Army's big prepartion put China in tension!
PM Modi Chhattisgarh LIVE News,pm modi on congress,pm modi on chhattisgarh congress,pm modi in chhattisgarh,modi in chhattisgarh,modi chhattisgarh rally,modi chhattisgarh rally speech,Narendra Modi,narendra modi on chhattisgarh government,narendra modi chhattisgarh 2023,narendra modi chhattisgarh news,narendra modi chhattisgarh live news,modi in chhattisgarh live,modi in chhattisgarh jagdalpur,modi jagdalpur speech,modi jagdalpur bhashan,Zee News,Speed News,