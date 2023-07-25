trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640273
PM Modi launches scathing attack on Opposition during BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
PM Modi on India Alliance: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) has attacked the India Alliance in the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting and said that nothing happens just by keeping the name of India. Along with this, PM Modi compared India alliance with Indian Mujahideen, East India and PFI. Now PM Modi is on the target of the opposition regarding this. Know what said something.
