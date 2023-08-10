trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647390
PM Modi Loksabha Speech LIVE: Modi gave a big statement on Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
PM Modi Loksabha Speech LIVE: In Parliament, Modi made a big announcement on Pakistan. PM Narendra Modi fiercely attacked the opposition on Thursday during the discussion on the motion of no confidence in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi said, today I see that you (Opposition) have decided that with the blessings of the people, NDA and BJP will come back with a landslide victory breaking all previous records.

