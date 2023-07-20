trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637814
PM Modi makes big remark on Bill ahead of Monsoon Session Commencement

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
PM Modi Speech: Today is the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. This session will run till 31 August. Before the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big statement and said that 'bills related to the public will be brought'.
