PM Modi makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code,says, 'people are being instigated'. Top News

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Narendra Modi on UCC: PM Modi makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code. Addressing the public meeting, he said that 'people are being instigated on UCC. Two laws in one house will not run the house '.

