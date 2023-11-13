trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687531
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi makes huge remark while addressing rally in Chhattisgarh

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
PM Modi in Chhattisgarh: Amidst Chhattisgarh assembly elections, PM Modi has addressed a public meeting in Mungeli. PM Modi made huge statement and said big journalists of Delhi bet with me. Watch PM Modi's Full speech in the video.
Follow Us

All Videos

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes controversial statement against India
Play Icon4:56
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes controversial statement against India
Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm
Play Icon5:14
Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas
Play Icon9:37
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas
Several Workers Trapped as Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapses
Play Icon3:28
Several Workers Trapped as Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapses
Several Fire Incidents witnessed on occasion of Diwali
Play Icon1:33
Several Fire Incidents witnessed on occasion of Diwali

Trending Videos

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes controversial statement against India
play icon4:56
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes controversial statement against India
Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm
play icon5:14
Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas
play icon9:37
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas
Several Workers Trapped as Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapses
play icon3:28
Several Workers Trapped as Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapses
Several Fire Incidents witnessed on occasion of Diwali
play icon1:33
Several Fire Incidents witnessed on occasion of Diwali
PM Modi,pm modi chhattisgarh,PM Modi Live,pm modi visit chhattisgarh,modi in chhattisgarh,PM Modi speech,Narendra Modi,chhattisgarh news,Modi live,PM Modi Chhattisgarh Visit,pm narendra modi speech,Chhattisgarh,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi live today,pm modi in chhattisgarh,modi chhattisgarh,pm modi speech latest,pm modi visit chhattisgarh cg,narendra modi chhattisgarh 2023,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,modi chhattisgarh speech,modi live news,