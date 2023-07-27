trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641204
PM Modi makes huge statement on farmers in Rajasthan's Sikar

|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
PM Kisan 14th Instalment: PM Modi transferred an amount of more than Rs 17000 crore to the accounts of more than 8.5 crore farmers of the country on Thursday. This money has been sent to the farmers' account through DBT as an installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. With the sending of money to the farmers' account by the Central Government, the long-running wait for the 14th installment has come to an end. On this occasion, the Prime Minister gifted many schemes to Rajasthan.
