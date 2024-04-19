Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi makes huge statement on Israel Iran War

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Israel has carried out airstrike on Iran today. Amid this, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a huge remark on the same.

All Videos

Court holds hearing over Arvind Kejriwal Diet
Play Icon03:19
Court holds hearing over Arvind Kejriwal Diet
Badshah Turns Into Golgappa Guru: Stops For Pani Puri Delight - Watch
Play Icon00:26
Badshah Turns Into Golgappa Guru: Stops For Pani Puri Delight - Watch
Violence in Bengal amid voting for Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon07:20
Violence in Bengal amid voting for Lok Sabha elections
Home Minister Amit Shah Files Nomination in Gandhi Nagar
Play Icon07:44
Home Minister Amit Shah Files Nomination in Gandhi Nagar
Neha Sharma & Aisha Sharma Are absolutely Stunning - Watch
Play Icon00:21
Neha Sharma & Aisha Sharma Are absolutely Stunning - Watch

Trending Videos

Court holds hearing over Arvind Kejriwal Diet
play icon3:19
Court holds hearing over Arvind Kejriwal Diet
Badshah Turns Into Golgappa Guru: Stops For Pani Puri Delight - Watch
play icon0:26
Badshah Turns Into Golgappa Guru: Stops For Pani Puri Delight - Watch
Violence in Bengal amid voting for Lok Sabha elections
play icon7:20
Violence in Bengal amid voting for Lok Sabha elections
Home Minister Amit Shah Files Nomination in Gandhi Nagar
play icon7:44
Home Minister Amit Shah Files Nomination in Gandhi Nagar
Neha Sharma & Aisha Sharma Are absolutely Stunning - Watch
play icon0:21
Neha Sharma & Aisha Sharma Are absolutely Stunning - Watch