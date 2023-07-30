trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642358
PM Modi mentioned flood, praised NDRF engaged in rescue work

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
PM Modi addresses the program of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi said that the month of July i.e. the month of monsoon, the month of rains, the last few days have been full of worries and troubles due to natural calamities. But friends, in the midst of these calamities, all of us countrymen have once again shown the power of collective effort.

