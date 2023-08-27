trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654230
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan 3 success during Mann Ki Baat Episode

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Mann Ki Baat LIVE: The 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat program aired today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the countrymen today. Mann Ki Baat program is aired on the last Sunday of every month. PM Modi said that Sawan means the month of Mahashiv, the month of celebration and gaiety, the success of Chandrayaan has increased this atmosphere of celebration manifold. It is taking more than three days for Chandrayaan to reach the moon. This success is so big that it is less to be discussed.
Follow Us

All Videos

Why there was uproar over Jayshree Ram in Ujjain school from Jammu?
play icon7:51
Why there was uproar over Jayshree Ram in Ujjain school from Jammu?
People voted for the presidential election in Africa's Gabon today
play icon6:34
People voted for the presidential election in Africa's Gabon today
Delhi Police conducts full dress ‘carcade’ rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:12
Delhi Police conducts full dress ‘carcade’ rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
Kerala: Southern Air Command of IAF organise static display of its fighter jets in Thiruvananthapuram
play icon3:24
Kerala: Southern Air Command of IAF organise static display of its fighter jets in Thiruvananthapuram
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, MoS Meenakashi Lekhi attend cultural event at G20 program in Varanasi
play icon1:41
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, MoS Meenakashi Lekhi attend cultural event at G20 program in Varanasi

Trending Videos

Why there was uproar over Jayshree Ram in Ujjain school from Jammu?
play icon7:51
Why there was uproar over Jayshree Ram in Ujjain school from Jammu?
People voted for the presidential election in Africa's Gabon today
play icon6:34
People voted for the presidential election in Africa's Gabon today
Delhi Police conducts full dress ‘carcade’ rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
play icon1:12
Delhi Police conducts full dress ‘carcade’ rehearsal ahead of G20 Summit
Kerala: Southern Air Command of IAF organise static display of its fighter jets in Thiruvananthapuram
play icon3:24
Kerala: Southern Air Command of IAF organise static display of its fighter jets in Thiruvananthapuram
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, MoS Meenakashi Lekhi attend cultural event at G20 program in Varanasi
play icon1:41
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, MoS Meenakashi Lekhi attend cultural event at G20 program in Varanasi
man ki baat modi,man ki baat modi live,man ki baat modi live today,man ki baat modi live today 2023,104th episode of pm modi,pm modi 104th episode,Modi Mann ki Baat,modi mann ki baat today live,modi mann ki baat live,modi mann ki baat 104 episode,Man ki Baat,man ki baat live,man ki baat live today,Modi,104th episode of man ki baat,Chandrayaan 3,chandrayaan 3 live,chandrayaan 3 landing,chandrayaan 3 pm modi,chandrayaan 3 pm modi speech,Zee News,breaking,