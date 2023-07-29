trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642106
PM Modi News: What happened to Modi at the inauguration of All India Education Conference?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Delivering the inaugural address at the “Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam” on the third anniversary of the launch of the NEP, Modi said the biggest injustice to students is judging them on the basis of their language, instead of their capabilities. “The National Educational Policy will give due respect and credit to every language in the country…. Those who try to politicise language for their selfish interests will now have to shut their shops,” the prime minister said.

