PM Modi offers prayer at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Temple in Pune

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Pune airport. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar welcomed him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Temple in Pune

