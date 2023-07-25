trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640308
PM Modi on Opposition: Modi's attack on INDIA alliance, created chaos in opposition

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
PM Modi on Opposition: PM Modi lashed out at the INDIA alliance. PM Modi said that nothing happens by writing the name India, the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen also has India in its name. After this there was a tremendous uproar by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha. Opposition MPs raise slogans over atrocities on 2 women in Manipur
