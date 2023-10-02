trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669707
PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. The Nation is celebrating the 154th birth anniversary of the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi.
