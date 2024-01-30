trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715600
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Today is the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi reached Rajghat in Delhi to pay homage to Bapu. Rajghat is the tomb of Mahatma Gandhi. There PM Modi offered flowers at Bapu's tomb. The Prime Minister paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

