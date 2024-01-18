trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710855
PM Modi Posters Surface Ahead of Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
In anticipation of the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, the city is adorned with posters featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a symbol of leadership and support for this historic event, these posters capture the excitement and reverence of the community.

