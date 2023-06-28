NewsVideos
PM Modi Pushes for Uniform Civil Code, Faces Backlash From The Oppostion | UCC | Shashi Tharoor

Jun 28, 2023
The clamour of voices in favour and opposition of Uniform Civil Code or the UCC has grown louder since PM Modi mentioned it during his recent speeches in MP. As the shadow of UCC looms large over the electoral battles lined up in coming months, let us try to make a sense of Uniform Civil Code’s genesis, current status and political and legal significance.

