PM Modi reached Lepcha, listen to the entire speech

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
PM Modi celebrated Diwali among the soldiers on the Lepcha border of Himachal. PM Modi reached here and talked to the soldiers and congratulated them on Diwali. Not only this, after reaching among the soldiers in Lepcha, PM Modi addressed them. During the address, the Prime Minister said, I have celebrated every Diwali with the soldiers. By the way, let us tell you that this is PM Modi's 10th Diwali among the soldiers.
