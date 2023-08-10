trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647147
PM Modi reached the Parliament, will answer the questions of the opposition at 4 pm.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi has reached the Parliament. PM Modi will reply today on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against the Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will answer the questions of the opposition on the no-confidence motion and Manipur in Parliament at 4 pm today.

