PM Modi reaches Hiroshima!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi unveiled Gandhi's statue in Hiroshima. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Hiroshima that Gandhi is the representative of peace, harmony and ideals in the world. He gives strength to millions of people. India has gifted the statue of Mahatma Gandhi to Japan as a friendship.