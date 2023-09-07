trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658913
PM Modi reaches Indonesia's capital Jakarta for G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 07:16 AM IST
ASEAN Summit 2023: PM Modi reached Jakarta for the ASEAN Summit. During this time, there was a meeting between the Foreign Minister of Russia and the Foreign Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the ASEAN conference in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia. The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement regarding the meeting in which it has been said that we had discussions on bilateral relations and international problems.
