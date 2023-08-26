trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653728
PM Modi received grand welcome at ISRO Command Center

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Modi ISRO Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Modi met scientists in Bengaluru. During this, PM Modi greeted the ISRO chief by patting his back. After this, there was thunderous applause during the entry in the ISRO Command Center.
Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
Fire explosion in Pantry Coach of train in Madurai, 9 dead
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi names point of Chandrayaan-2 footprint
ISRO Chief S Somanath explains technical aspects to PM Modi
 ISRO Chief S Somanath explains technical aspects to PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi names 'Moon Lander' landing point as 'Shiv Shakti'
 Prime Minister Modi names 'Moon Lander' landing point as 'Shiv Shakti'
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success
PM Modi pats back of ISRO Chief S Somnath for Chandrayaan 3 success

