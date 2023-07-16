trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636106
PM Modi returns to India after visiting UAE and France

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day visit to France. During this, he had a banquet dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed many important issues. After visiting France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached UAE where President Sheikh Mohammed warmly welcomed PM Modi.
IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours
play icon6:40
IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours
Yamuna River's water level still beyond danger mark, waterlogging in several areas
play icon1:12
Yamuna River's water level still beyond danger mark, waterlogging in several areas
Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar gives strict instructions over Delhi Floods
play icon1:51
Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar gives strict instructions over Delhi Floods
Tomato Prices witnesses 29% drop in its wholesale rates
play icon0:44
Tomato Prices witnesses 29% drop in its wholesale rates
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when the sun will change zodiac and its effect
play icon3:46
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin when the sun will change zodiac and its effect
