PM Modi says, INS Vikrant is evidence of hard work, impact and commitment of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Kochi shipyard limited on September 02. “From the seashores of Kerala, every Indian is becoming a witness today to the sunrise of a new future. This ceremony on INS Vikrant is a call for the strengthening morale of India on a global horizon,” said the Prime Minister while addressing the audience at the event. “Vikrant is large and grand, Vikrant is distinct, Vikrant is special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hard work, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century,” he added.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

