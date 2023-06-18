videoDetails

PM Modi seeks full membership for African Union at G20

| Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

PM Modi has taken an effective step to strengthen Africa’s voice on the international stage. As per sources, PM Modi has written to G20 nations proposing that African Union be given full membership at G20 Summit in Delhi. Prime Minister Modi firmly advocates and supports the Africa cause and has led from the front in this matter. This will be the right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance, sources added. PM Modi is also a strong believer in holding a greater voice of the Global South countries on international platforms, noted Sources. As part of India’s G20 Presidency, he has particularly focused on incorporating concerns of the African countries. Several developments in the past has showed that India’s engagement with Africa has been strengthened under PM Modi’s leadership.