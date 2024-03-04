trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727240
PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Mega Development Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crores In Telangana

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of significant development projects in Adilabad, Telangana. The initiatives, collectively valued at over Rs 56,000 crores, mark a crucial stride towards transformative growth. Stay tuned for live updates on this monumental event.

