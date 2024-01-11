trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708594
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Shared Bhajan of Shri Ram by 15 Year old Surya Gayatri from Kerala

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Pm Narendra Modi Shared Surya Gayatri's Bhajan: Entire country is eagerly waiting for the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, PM Modi is sharing the hymns of Lord Ram on his social media account. PM Modi has recently shared another hymn of Lord Ram. This bhajan has been sung by 15 year old Surya Gayatri. It is being told that Surya Gayatri is a resident of Kerala and she does not know Hindi and Sanskrit languages.

All Videos

Lt General Manoj Pandey makes huge remark over LAC
Play Icon1:19
Lt General Manoj Pandey makes huge remark over LAC
BJP hits hard on Congress over Ram Temple Invitation Rejection
Play Icon6:19
BJP hits hard on Congress over Ram Temple Invitation Rejection
Republic Day Parade Rehearsals 2024 at Kartavya Path, Delhi
Play Icon1:17
Republic Day Parade Rehearsals 2024 at Kartavya Path, Delhi
FWICE appeals to Filmmakers Boycott Maldives choose India for Shooting
Play Icon0:56
FWICE appeals to Filmmakers Boycott Maldives choose India for Shooting
Delhi's Foggy Morning: A Cold Wave Continues
Play Icon0:44
Delhi's Foggy Morning: A Cold Wave Continues

Trending Videos

Lt General Manoj Pandey makes huge remark over LAC
play icon1:19
Lt General Manoj Pandey makes huge remark over LAC
BJP hits hard on Congress over Ram Temple Invitation Rejection
play icon6:19
BJP hits hard on Congress over Ram Temple Invitation Rejection
Republic Day Parade Rehearsals 2024 at Kartavya Path, Delhi
play icon1:17
Republic Day Parade Rehearsals 2024 at Kartavya Path, Delhi
FWICE appeals to Filmmakers Boycott Maldives choose India for Shooting
play icon0:56
FWICE appeals to Filmmakers Boycott Maldives choose India for Shooting
Delhi's Foggy Morning: A Cold Wave Continues
play icon0:44
Delhi's Foggy Morning: A Cold Wave Continues
Pm Narendra Modi Shared Surya Gayatri's Bhajan,Pm Narendra Modi Shared Bhajan Of Shri Ram Singh,PM Modi shares new Bhajan,PM Modi shares 15 Year Old Surya Gayatri Bhajan,sooryagayathri bhajan,sooryagayathri bhajans,Bhajan,ayodhya dham bhajan,surya gayatri exclusive,ramlala pran pratishtha,ayodhya ram mandir update,pm modi share surya gayatri ram bhajan,