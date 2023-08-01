trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643254
PM Modi shows green flag to Metro in Pune

Aug 01, 2023
Pune Metro Inauguration: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one day visit to Pune. During this, PM Modi offered prayers at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai temple. After this he was awarded the Lokmanya Tilak Award.After which PM Modi flagged off the Pune Metro and will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many important projects.

