PM Modi slams opposition amid Rahul's controversial video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar on Kalyan Banerjee Mimicking Video: On one hand, 141 MPs have been suspended, while on the other hand, angry opposition MPs are making fun of the Vice President. The one who imitated Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. Questions are also being raised on Rahul Gandhi who did not try to stop such jokes but kept making videos. Modi slammed opposition amid Rahul's controversial video.

