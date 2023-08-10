videoDetails

PM Modi Speech LIVE: What did Modi say on Congress?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

PM Modi Loksabha Speech LIVE: PM Narendra Modi fiercely attacked the opposition on Thursday during the discussion on the motion of no confidence in the Lok Sabha. Targeting the opposition, Modi said, there were many such bills which were for villages, poor, Dalits, backward, tribals, were associated with their welfare and future. But they (opposition) are not worried about it. It has been proved by the conduct and behavior of the opposition that for them the party is bigger than the country, the party is bigger than the country, the party is the priority before the country. I understand that you are not worried about the hunger of the poor, you are hungry for power.