PM Modi Speech LIVE: What happened to PM Modi suddenly in the middle of his speech on Independence Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
PM Modi Speech LIVE: PM Narendra Modi said, 'When we came to power in 2014, we were at 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position. It didn't happen just like that. The demon of corruption had taken hold of the country – we stopped the leakages and built a strong economy.

