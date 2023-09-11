trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660884
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi strict on Khalistani issue, 'No support for violence and hatred'

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
G20 Summit 2023 India: During the G-20 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed India's concern in strong words to Justin Trudeau over Khalistan growing in Canada. Know in detail what PM Modi said in this report.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know what happened during PM Modi Saudi Prince meet
play icon4:13
Know what happened during PM Modi Saudi Prince meet
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in 29 UP Districts
play icon8:11
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in 29 UP Districts
Lucknow streets filled with rain water
play icon4:47
Lucknow streets filled with rain water
Big blow to Congress ahead of Rajasthan Elections
play icon1:36
Big blow to Congress ahead of Rajasthan Elections
Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi for G20 Summit
play icon4:1
Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi for G20 Summit

Trending Videos

Know what happened during PM Modi Saudi Prince meet
play icon4:13
Know what happened during PM Modi Saudi Prince meet
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in 29 UP Districts
play icon8:11
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in 29 UP Districts
Lucknow streets filled with rain water
play icon4:47
Lucknow streets filled with rain water
Big blow to Congress ahead of Rajasthan Elections
play icon1:36
Big blow to Congress ahead of Rajasthan Elections
Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi for G20 Summit
play icon4:1
Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi for G20 Summit
g20 summit 2023 india,Justin Trudeau,khalistan,justin trudeau news,PM Modi,Justin Trudeau Khalistan,khalistan justin trudeau news,pm modi justin trudeau meeting,justin trudeau on khalistan,justin trudeau on khalistan issue,justin tradeau on khalistan,canada pm justin trudeau news,justin trudeau sheilding khalitani terrorists,pm modi on khalistani,justin trudeau g20,Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,khalistan news,khalistan supporters in canada,Zee News,breaking,