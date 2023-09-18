trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663910
PM Modi: Strike on Modi's opponents before the special session!

|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Parliament Special Session Updates: Just before the Lok Sabha elections, the Central Government has brought a special session of the Parliament. The heat in Delhi politics has increased due to this special session. According to the latest information, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can start this session with his speech in the Old Parliament today.
Modi's thanks to journalists... 'used to convey inside information', laughter
play icon3:52
Modi's thanks to journalists... 'used to convey inside information', laughter
PM Modi Parliament Special Session: What did Modi say on Chandrayaan as soon as he came to Parliament?
play icon3:35
PM Modi Parliament Special Session: What did Modi say on Chandrayaan as soon as he came to Parliament?
PM Modi Lok Sabha Speech LIVE: 'Everyone's contribution...this House has been built by foreign rulers'
play icon4:38
PM Modi Lok Sabha Speech LIVE: 'Everyone's contribution...this House has been built by foreign rulers'
PM Modi Breaking News: Special session of Parliament begins, PM Modi's last speech
play icon2:14
PM Modi Breaking News: Special session of Parliament begins, PM Modi's last speech
PM Modi Parliament Special Session: 4 new bills of Modi government in special session, opposition surprised!
play icon4:15
PM Modi Parliament Special Session: 4 new bills of Modi government in special session, opposition surprised!

