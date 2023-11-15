trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688168
PM Modi Strong attack on Congress

|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Election News: PM Modi has dealt a strong attack on his opponents in Madhya Pradesh elections yesterday. Without taking his name, PM Modi called Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a leader of fools. On which now Congress has also retaliated.
