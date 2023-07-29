trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642133
PM Modi: Students got 'Modi mantra' at Delhi's education conference!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, July 29 has inaugurated Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023. The ‘Samagam’ coincides with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy, NEP 2020. The Prime Minister has delivered the inaugural address at the event and also released the first instalment of funds under the PM SHRI Scheme. The schools under this scheme will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

