trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643043
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“PM Modi superior than Parliament?” I.N.D.I.A’s quest for PM’s address over Manipur continues

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
With every passing day at the Monsoon session of Parliament, Opposition’s uproar over the Manipur issue is rising day by day. In that series, 68 Rajya Sabha MPs filed a notice seeking the demand for full-fledged debate over the issue. The Opposition, meanwhile, pushed for a discussion under Rule 267. Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2:30 PM shortly after Opposition MPs objected to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's short-duration discussion on issues connected with Manipur.

All Videos

Know the reason behind Nuh Violence
play icon2:10
Know the reason behind Nuh Violence
Anil Vij makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
play icon5:22
Anil Vij makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?
play icon9:19
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?
Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today
play icon6:7
Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence
play icon2:23
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence

Trending Videos

Know the reason behind Nuh Violence
play icon2:10
Know the reason behind Nuh Violence
Anil Vij makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
play icon5:22
Anil Vij makes huge remark on Nuh Violence
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?
play icon9:19
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?
Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today
play icon6:7
Delhi Service Bill to be presented in Lok Sabha today
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence
play icon2:23
3 dead and 45 other injured in Nuh Violence