PM Modi Taken Blessings From Seers Of Tamil Nadu After Performing Puja At Inauguration Of The New Parliament

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
A havan took place in the Parliament premises outside the new building around 7 am where the ceremonial sceptre 'Sengol' was handed over to Prime Minister Modi by the high priests of the Shaivite order.

