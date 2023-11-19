trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690040
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi targets Congress government over corruption charges

|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked BJP's sole competitor Congress. PM Modi reached Rajasthan and addressed a public meeting. PM Modi fiercely targeted Congress in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, PM Modi also gave a big statement regarding cricket.
Follow Us

All Videos

'...corruption match is going on' PM Modi attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan
Play Icon5:9
'...corruption match is going on' PM Modi attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan
Delhi Pollution Update: Air quality improves in Delhi, restrictions lifted
Play Icon2:30
Delhi Pollution Update: Air quality improves in Delhi, restrictions lifted
Jammu Kashmir: Faces lit up due to record breaking cultivation of saffron
Play Icon2:13
Jammu Kashmir: Faces lit up due to record breaking cultivation of saffron
PM Modi Rajasthan LIVE: राजस्थान के रण में मोदी का प्रचार युद्ध
Play Icon4:59
PM Modi Rajasthan LIVE: राजस्थान के रण में मोदी का प्रचार युद्ध
Jammu Cricket Fans Celebrate World Cup 2023 Final
Play Icon18:2
 Jammu Cricket Fans Celebrate World Cup 2023 Final

Trending Videos

'...corruption match is going on' PM Modi attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan
play icon5:9
'...corruption match is going on' PM Modi attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan
Delhi Pollution Update: Air quality improves in Delhi, restrictions lifted
play icon2:30
Delhi Pollution Update: Air quality improves in Delhi, restrictions lifted
Jammu Kashmir: Faces lit up due to record breaking cultivation of saffron
play icon2:13
Jammu Kashmir: Faces lit up due to record breaking cultivation of saffron
PM Modi Rajasthan LIVE: राजस्थान के रण में मोदी का प्रचार युद्ध
play icon4:59
PM Modi Rajasthan LIVE: राजस्थान के रण में मोदी का प्रचार युद्ध
Jammu Cricket Fans Celebrate World Cup 2023 Final
play icon18:2
Jammu Cricket Fans Celebrate World Cup 2023 Final
pm modi rajasthan visit,pm modi rajasthan news,PM Modi speech,pm modi in rajasthan,pm narendra modi speech,pm modi speech today,pm modi speech latest,pm modi latest speech,pm modi rajasthan speech,Narendra Modi,Modi live,pm modi on congress,pm modi attacks on congress,PM Modi,pm modi on ashok gehlot,pm modi in jhunjhunu,om modi speech viral,pm modi speech trending,Rajasthan Election 2023,pm modi churu,