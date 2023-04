videoDetails

PM Modi Thanks Rajasthan CM Gehlot For 'Faith' In Him To Get Work Done

| Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while referring to him as a friend. PM Modi made the remarks during the launch event of the Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express. The Prime Minister praised Gehlot for attending the event despite the ongoing political crises in his Congress party.