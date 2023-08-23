trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652432
PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
The Prime Minister has reached South Africa this evening for the BRICS Summit. ... Indians also welcomed him in large numbers in Johannesburg. ...The Prime Minister will participate in the BRICS Summit tomorrow. ...and in the meanwhile tomorrow will also join ISRO virtually...and will also see the success of Chandrayaan-3, playing India's sting on the moon. But our today's debate is Modi and Jinping in BRICS.
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?
play icon21:48
DNA: Just a few hours later... our Chandrayaan-3 will be on the moon, why are the last 15 minutes of landing heavy?
BRICS summit: PM Modi said in the business summit – India will become an economy of 5 trillion
play icon1:23
BRICS summit: PM Modi said in the business summit – India will become an economy of 5 trillion
Baat pate ki: Putin is not able to tolerate the failure of Luna-25, scientists are being tortured
play icon28:47
Baat pate ki: Putin is not able to tolerate the failure of Luna-25, scientists are being tortured
Chess World Cup 2023: Indian Grand Master Praggnanandhaa And Legendary Carlsen Game 1 Ends In Draw
play icon2:6
Chess World Cup 2023: Indian Grand Master Praggnanandhaa And Legendary Carlsen Game 1 Ends In Draw
Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3's success and those 15 minutes of fear, when Vikram Lander will be out of control
play icon9:9
Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3's success and those 15 minutes of fear, when Vikram Lander will be out of control

