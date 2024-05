videoDetails

PM Modi to hold rally in Punjab's Patiala today

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

Amid, Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi is going to hold rally in Punjab today. PM Modi will address the rally in Patiala. Security agencies have issued an alert regarding PM's rally. Many areas were made no flying zones, BJP took stock of the preparations. During this period, more than 10 thousand Punjab Police personnel will be deployed.