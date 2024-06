videoDetails

PM Modi to holds massive roadshow in Odisha

| Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 09:06 AM IST

PM Modi to do a big road show in Odisha after winning the Lok Sabha elections. PM's first road show after victory. PM Modi to do a road show in Bhubaneswar. Road show from Jadav Vihar to Janata Stadium. PM will attend the oath ceremony after the road show.