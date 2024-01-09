trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707774
PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
The first 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' was held in 2003. Narendra Modi, who was the Chief Minister at that time, had personally invited about 500 industrialists by phone. 'Vibrant Gujarat' later proved to be Narendra Modi's trump card. Many officials were involved with Modi in bringing this event to ground. Modi's trust in him was so strong that when he became the Prime Minister, he called many people to Delhi. Today is the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit. PM Modi will inaugurate this summit.

