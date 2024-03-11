NewsVideos
PM Modi to Inaugurate Haryana Phase of Dwarka Expressway today

Mar 11, 2024
Dwarka Expressway: PM Modi will inaugurate Dwarka Expressway today. Which will be the country's first elevated 8 lane access control expressway. This 8-lane expressway built between Delhi-Haryana is about 29 kilometers long, but currently only the Haryana part has been completed, which is 18.9 kilometers long and about Rs 4,100 crore has been spent in its construction.. This project It comprises two packages of 10.2 km from Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge and 8.7 km from Basai Rail-over-Bridge to Khedki Daula.

