PM Modi to inaugurate PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a walkthrough of the Pavilion of Agri Start-up Conclave and exhibition at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute in Delhi on October 17. About 300 start-ups are showcasing their innovation related to precision farming. Today, PM Modi will inaugurate PM Kisan Samman Sammelan and 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras.