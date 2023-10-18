trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676802
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi to inaugurate Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTC) project from Ghaziabad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 17 Km priority section on Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTC) Corridor on October 20. The RRTS network would offer world-class commuter transit services which would be safe and reduce commuter journey times in the region with high speed (160 km) and high frequency (5 to 10 mins) operations.
Follow Us

All Videos

Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
play icon3:20
Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
“Man on moon in 2040…” S Somanath reiterates PM Modi’s words on Gaganyaan Mission
play icon1:32
“Man on moon in 2040…” S Somanath reiterates PM Modi’s words on Gaganyaan Mission
play icon1:0
"Israel has only one goal, that’s to destroy Hamas": Israel PMO Spokesperson Eylon Levy
“It has been very disappointing…” Indian Filmmaker Onir on SC’s decision on same-sex marriage
play icon2:25
“It has been very disappointing…” Indian Filmmaker Onir on SC’s decision on same-sex marriage
“Please get us out…” Hamas releases video of Israeli woman abducted from Supernova music fest
play icon3:42
“Please get us out…” Hamas releases video of Israeli woman abducted from Supernova music fest

Trending Videos

Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
play icon3:20
Waheeda Rehman gets emotional as she receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award
“Man on moon in 2040…” S Somanath reiterates PM Modi’s words on Gaganyaan Mission
play icon1:32
“Man on moon in 2040…” S Somanath reiterates PM Modi’s words on Gaganyaan Mission
play icon1:0
"Israel has only one goal, that’s to destroy Hamas": Israel PMO Spokesperson Eylon Levy
“It has been very disappointing…” Indian Filmmaker Onir on SC’s decision on same-sex marriage
play icon2:25
“It has been very disappointing…” Indian Filmmaker Onir on SC’s decision on same-sex marriage
“Please get us out…” Hamas releases video of Israeli woman abducted from Supernova music fest
play icon3:42
“Please get us out…” Hamas releases video of Israeli woman abducted from Supernova music fest