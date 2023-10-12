trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674189
PM Modi to reach Uttarakhand in a while

|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 07:42 AM IST
PM Modi Uttarakhand Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand today. He will visit Adi Kailash present on the China border. PM Modi will gift development projects worth Rs 4,200 crore today.
