PM Modi to visit Telangana and Rajasthan today

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a tour of two states. During this he will visit Telangana and Rajasthan. While on the one hand he will give a gift of 6100 crores to Telangana, on the other hand he will also lay the foundation stone of many development projects in Rajasthan.
