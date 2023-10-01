trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669577
PM Modi took part in the cleanliness campaign

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the cleanliness campaign. The Prime Minister did Shramdaan and swept the broom. Cleanliness campaign was launched across the country today.
